Pauline Edwards Buck
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mullins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC
Pauline Edwards

Buck

Pauline Edwards Buck, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Pauline was born December 10th, 1935 in Florence, SC to Ernest Gary Edwards and Isabelle Workman Edwards. She graduated from Mullins High School and attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia. While Pauline lived in Greenville, SC, Houston, TX and Lancaster, PA, she felt most at home on the beaches of South Carolina. She adored her children and grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to travel or live life to the fullest.

Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Buck. She is survived by her three children, Linda O'Brien (Scott), of San Antonio, TX, Charles "Chuck" Buck, Jr., of Greenville, SC, and Scott Buck (Elizabeth Williams) of Charleston, SC, along with grandchildren, Trey and Lee Buck, Graham Williams, Josh, Sean and Jonathan O'Brien.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Palmetto Paws Animal Rescue, 1351 Roddington Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or your local animal shelter.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hotel Bennett
404 King St, Charleston, SC
Susan & Clint Glenny
June 23, 2021
