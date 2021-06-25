Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline Louise Gore
FUNERAL HOME
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
307 S. Johns Street
Florence, SC
Pauline Louise Gore of Florence died Sunday, June 20, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith's Funeral Home of Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
TERRI GORE- Sister-in-law
Family
June 26, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Mrs. Pauline's passing on Sunday. She was a special lady of God, kindhearted to all, and will be missed very much by all who were privileged to have met her, and attended Lamb's Chapel with her. To all of her family, know that you all are in our prayers, and we will meet with her very soon!
Priscilla McInville
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results