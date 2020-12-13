Pauline Essey



Nofal



FLORENCE – Pauline Essey Nofal, 98, died peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020.



She was born in Lauringburg, NC, a daughter of the late Joseph and Kamelle Bashara Essey. She attended East Carolina Teachers College, majoring in music. She worked with her husband at Phil Nofal Shoes, Inc., and served as President of the company.



Mrs. Nofal was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and was church organist for over 30 years.



She was predeceased by her husband, Philip A. Nofal; three brothers, Phillip Essey, Louis Essey, and Albert Essey; and a sister, Marie E. Rizk.



Survivors include two sons, Philip A. Nofal, Jr., and his wife, Stephanie, of Concord, NC, and Joseph A. Nofal of Florence; a daughter, Ann Marie Nofal of Florence; and four granddaughters, Denise K. James, Marie Rhodes, Gabrielle A. Nofal, and Isabella E. Nofal.



A private Funeral Mass will be held for the family, followed by burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Church Building Fund, 2536 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501.



Waters-Powell Funeral Home



Published by SCNow on Dec. 13, 2020.