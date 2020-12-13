FLORENCE – Pauline Essey Nofal, 98, died peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020.
She was born in Lauringburg, NC, a daughter of the late Joseph and Kamelle Bashara Essey. She attended East Carolina Teachers College, majoring in music. She worked with her husband at Phil Nofal Shoes, Inc., and served as President of the company.
Mrs. Nofal was an active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, and was church organist for over 30 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Philip A. Nofal; three brothers, Phillip Essey, Louis Essey, and Albert Essey; and a sister, Marie E. Rizk.
Survivors include two sons, Philip A. Nofal, Jr., and his wife, Stephanie, of Concord, NC, and Joseph A. Nofal of Florence; a daughter, Ann Marie Nofal of Florence; and four granddaughters, Denise K. James, Marie Rhodes, Gabrielle A. Nofal, and Isabella E. Nofal.
A private Funeral Mass will be held for the family, followed by burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Anthony Catholic Church Building Fund, 2536 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC 29501.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence.
9 Entries
My name isPeggy (McLean) Youngblood. I was very privileged to know Pauline. I knew her for many years and used to see her when I walked around Camellia Circle and the park. She and Sofia Costas were old friends. Please know that I shall continue to keep all of you...and my memories alive...prayerfully. With deepest empathy. Peggy
Peggy (McLean) youngblood
Friend
December 16, 2020
Anne I'm so sorry for your loss your mother was such a wonerful lady she will be dearly missed
Dixie Coats
Friend
December 14, 2020
Our sympathy to the Nofal family. We have fond memories of Mrs. Nofal's smiling face.
Walter and Jena Sallenger
Friend
December 14, 2020
What beautiful lady inside and out. We have lost and icon of our community
Peace to her family
Theresa and Geoff Mann
December 13, 2020
Phil, Joe and Ann, so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Love and prayers are with you all.
Kelly Hall
December 13, 2020
We feel as though an era has ended for those of us left behind, and we pray our Lord's support for family and friends.
Joe and Donna Sallenger
Friend
December 12, 2020
Prayers for the family,sorry for your loss.
Betty Ralley
Acquaintance
December 12, 2020
....sorry for the passing of Mrs. Nofal.....may she rest in peace, and God bless the family......
ray
December 12, 2020
LOVE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS to this dear family during this time of great physical loss. We rejoice with you in the face that she is now well and whole in her heavenly home. She suffers and lingers no more. You will remain in our prayers in the days to come. Hold on to your many precious memories