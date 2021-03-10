Peggie
Morrison
Columbus, NC--Peggie Moore Morrison, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC. She was the widow of Alexander Morrison.
Peggie is survived by a son, Allen Wilson (Sonia) of the Philippines and a granddaughter, Lycia Abe Wilson. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Alexander "Sander" Morrison Jr., Harris Morrison, Greer Morrison and Elizabeth Morrison White.
Peggie was predeceased in death by a daughter, Jan Moore Wilson, a son, Stanley Hugo Wilson and a stepson, Robert Chip Morrison.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Inurnment will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration Memorial Garden in Saluda, North Carolina.
