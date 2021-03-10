Menu
Peggie Morrison
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC
Peggie

Morrison

Columbus, NC--Peggie Moore Morrison, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Spartanburg Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC. She was the widow of Alexander Morrison.

Peggie is survived by a son, Allen Wilson (Sonia) of the Philippines and a granddaughter, Lycia Abe Wilson. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Alexander "Sander" Morrison Jr., Harris Morrison, Greer Morrison and Elizabeth Morrison White.

Peggie was predeceased in death by a daughter, Jan Moore Wilson, a son, Stanley Hugo Wilson and a stepson, Robert Chip Morrison.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Inurnment will take place at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration Memorial Garden in Saluda, North Carolina.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel
Published by SCNow on Mar. 10, 2021.
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 7, 2021
