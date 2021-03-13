Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC
Phyllis Newman
MaDan
SUMTER -- Phyllis Newman MaDan, 75, widow of Peter Marion MaDan, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home.
Born October 22, 1945, in Sumter, she was the daughter of Roberta Bryan Newman and the late Robert Edward Newman. She loved her animals and cared for a number of rescue dogs and cats.
Survivors include two children, Douglas Franklin Barwick, Jr. (Rebecca) of Conway, and Robin Barwick Sanders (Robert) of Darlington; two granddaughters, Laura Pierre (Eric), and Samantha Barwick both of Charleston; two great granddaughters, Alyssa Pierre and Kelsee Pierre; and one brother, Robert C. Newman (Deborah) of Sumter.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Helping Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 855, Sumter, South Carolina 29150.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Mar
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I don't miss hearing from my buddy any less today than I did exactly one year ago. She was a genuine person. Smart, looks & common sense. She was the real deal & the whole package She kept her self respect until the last breath. I love and miss you my free spirited friend
Connie McCoy
Friend
March 7, 2022
so sorry to hear of Phyliss´s passing. My love and sympathy to Robin, Doug and their families.
Judy Spivey
March 13, 2021
My deepest condolences sent to Phyliss' family and friends. Her presence on this Earth will be missed. But I will see you again one day friend