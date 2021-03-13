Phyllis Newman



MaDan



SUMTER -- Phyllis Newman MaDan, 75, widow of Peter Marion MaDan, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home.



Born October 22, 1945, in Sumter, she was the daughter of Roberta Bryan Newman and the late Robert Edward Newman. She loved her animals and cared for a number of rescue dogs and cats.



Survivors include two children, Douglas Franklin Barwick, Jr. (Rebecca) of Conway, and Robin Barwick Sanders (Robert) of Darlington; two granddaughters, Laura Pierre (Eric), and Samantha Barwick both of Charleston; two great granddaughters, Alyssa Pierre and Kelsee Pierre; and one brother, Robert C. Newman (Deborah) of Sumter.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Carolina Helping Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 855, Sumter, South Carolina 29150.



Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.