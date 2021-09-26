Polly W.
Lester
Polly W. Lester died on September 24, 2021, at the age of 99, and joined her Lord in Heaven. She lived a rich, full and happy life. While very forthright, she was selfless, loving and kind. She was devoted to her family and friends.
Born in Wilson, NC on July 14, 1922, to J.R. and Flora (Watts) Woodall, Polly was the youngest of five children. When Polly was in the 11th grade, she and her classmates had the option of graduating, or returning to attend the 12th grade which was being added the following year. Polly elected to attend for another year for only one reason - to continue playing basketball.
Polly married Lonnie Harrison "L.H." Lester on her 18th birthday. They were happily married for 41 years until Lonnie's death in 1981. Sealtest Dairies transferred Lonnie and Polly to Florence in 1952, along with their three sons and a fourth son on the way.
The Lester boys were actively involved in sports. Polly and her husband did not miss their sons' football, basketball, or baseball games. All their sons' teammates, many players on the opposing teams, and all those who officiated the games, knew exactly who Polly Lester was.
She was quite an athlete in her own right. In the 1960's, Polly was on a bowling team at All Star Lanes, where she was a member of the 200 club. She was a fixture on the golf course at the Florence Country Club. She and her husband were lifelong avid Gamecock fans.
Polly and Lonnie joined St. Paul's UMC shortly after arriving in Florence. Polly was an active church member. She was a children's Sunday School teacher in 1960, when she had her fifth child which - to everyone's great surprise - was a girl.
Polly was a longtime member, and past president of the Jimmy McNair Sunday School class. She was active in her Circle. For many years, the Circle's members enjoyed an annual Christmas party at her home, featuring homemade goodies by Polly and her beloved sisters, Mozelle (James) Boswell, Thelma (Billy) Livermon, and Betsy (Ben) Arrington.
Polly had a firm faith, a zest for life, and a deep devotion to her family. She wanted to be a good wife and mother, and she greatly exceeded her goals in both endeavors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a son and daughter-in-law, John and Jane Lester of Columbia and Myrtle Beach. She is survived by her children Ken (Nell) Lester of Columbia; Hon. Dicke (Evelyn) Lester of Myrtle Beach; Lon (Laura) Lester of Cherry Grove; Hon. Flo Lester (Hon. Jay) Vinson of Florence. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 - 5:00 PM on Sunday on Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1629 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501 or McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 26, 2021.