Preston Thomas Huntley
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Preston Thomas Huntley, 75, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Arrangements will be announced.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
3320 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
i was Patricks homebound instruction teach for a few months before he passed away. I think that I got more out of that hour plus aday than he did. It was ajoy to be around this special young boy He was a wonderful influence in my life I appreciate the opportunity to be with him His brother was a senior at that time. this memory pops up every now and then Prayers sent to Prestons family during this time of remembering.
shirley turner kirby
June 18, 2021
