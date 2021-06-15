i was Patricks homebound instruction teach for a few months before he passed away. I think that I got more out of that hour plus aday than he did. It was ajoy to be around this special young boy He was a wonderful influence in my life I appreciate the opportunity to be with him His brother was a senior at that time. this memory pops up every now and then Prayers sent to Prestons family during this time of remembering.

shirley turner kirby June 18, 2021