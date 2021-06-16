Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Preston Thomas Huntley
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Preston Thomas

Huntley

Preston Thomas Huntley, 75, of Florence SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House. He was born July 11, 1945 in Florence to the late Preston T. Huntley of Darlington and Dosia Lee Taylor Tyler Aycock of Florence. In addition to his parents, he is also

predeceased by his wife of almost 56 years, Patty Miles Huntley, his second born son Patrick and a brother, William "Bill" Tyler (Vivian) of Charleston. Preston graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1963 and proudly started his 4 years of service in the US Navy. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Florence where he once served as a deacon. He was operator and then owner of Carter and Miles Machine Shop Inc. in Florence for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Gideons International Chapter in Florence. A member of the Tri County Seniors Golf Association. He was a board member of the SC chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, as well as a member of the Pee Dee chapter. Hobbies included square dancing with the Prom-O-Neighbors, turkey, deer, duck and dove hunting, trapping foxes and coyotes, golf, Gamecock football, and world-wide travel with his wife. Surviving him are his son Preston Thomas Huntley II (Amber), grandchildren, Faith and Jacob Huntley, sisters, Juanita Huntley of Darlington, Linda Reith of Florence and a brother, James "Jimmy" Aycock of Bolivia NC. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Elmcroft, Bethea Baptist Rehab and McLeod Hospice House for their care and compassion during his stays there. The family will receive visitors at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home on Wednesday June 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside funeral service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow. The family kindly asks that we protect each other and wear masks while indoors at the visitation and at the funeral.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com

Published by SCNow on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
3320 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
i was Patricks homebound instruction teach for a few months before he passed away. I think that I got more out of that hour plus aday than he did. It was ajoy to be around this special young boy He was a wonderful influence in my life I appreciate the opportunity to be with him His brother was a senior at that time. this memory pops up every now and then Prayers sent to Prestons family during this time of remembering.
shirley turner kirby
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results