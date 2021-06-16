Preston ThomasHuntleyPreston Thomas Huntley, 75, of Florence SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 13, 2021 at McLeod Hospice House. He was born July 11, 1945 in Florence to the late Preston T. Huntley of Darlington and Dosia Lee Taylor Tyler Aycock of Florence. In addition to his parents, he is alsopredeceased by his wife of almost 56 years, Patty Miles Huntley, his second born son Patrick and a brother, William "Bill" Tyler (Vivian) of Charleston. Preston graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1963 and proudly started his 4 years of service in the US Navy. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Florence where he once served as a deacon. He was operator and then owner of Carter and Miles Machine Shop Inc. in Florence for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Gideons International Chapter in Florence. A member of the Tri County Seniors Golf Association. He was a board member of the SC chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, as well as a member of the Pee Dee chapter. Hobbies included square dancing with the Prom-O-Neighbors, turkey, deer, duck and dove hunting, trapping foxes and coyotes, golf, Gamecock football, and world-wide travel with his wife. Surviving him are his son Preston Thomas Huntley II (Amber), grandchildren, Faith and Jacob Huntley, sisters, Juanita Huntley of Darlington, Linda Reith of Florence and a brother, James "Jimmy" Aycock of Bolivia NC. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Elmcroft, Bethea Baptist Rehab and McLeod Hospice House for their care and compassion during his stays there. The family will receive visitors at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home on Wednesday June 16, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm. A graveside funeral service, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with entombment to follow. The family kindly asks that we protect each other and wear masks while indoors at the visitation and at the funeral.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina