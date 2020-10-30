Evangelist Queenie Mae



Huggins



Evangelist Queenie Mae Huggins was born on January 16, 1938 to the late Fennie Toney and Mary Franklin. She was married to the late Deacon Willie B. Huggins. "Mama Queenie" transitioned to her Heavenly home on Saturday October 24, 2020 surrounded by her Children and grandchildren. Queenie was educated in the public schools of Lee County where she graduated from Dennis High School. At an early age she became a longtime and faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church where she served until her death. She leaves to cherish her legacy and memories three children Pastor Pamela (Marion) Rufus, Charles Huggins, and Mitchell (Margaret) Huggins. Funeral Services for Mrs Queenie will be 12:00 Saturday October 31, 2020 at the Florence Civic Center. Internment will follow at the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Bishopville. A Public viewing will be held in the hours of 1-6 at the home of her daughter Pastor Pamela Rufus 3007 Colton Dr. in Florence. These professional services has been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, Bishopville Chapel.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Oct. 30, 2020.