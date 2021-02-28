Rachel Hulett
Courtney
Rachel Hulett Courtney, 32, of Florence, South Carolina, died on Thursday, February 25th, 2021 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years Charles Edward Courtney III, her newborn daughter Beatrix Wren Courtney, her parents Roy and Betsy Hulett, her sisters, Ashley (Trison) Paridis, Caroline Hulett, and Samantha Hulett, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved Scottish Terrier, Jock.
She was a shining light for all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home in Florence, SC on Thursday, 4 March at 2:00 PM with visitation to follow. Floral tributes may be sent to Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home, 2402 South Irby St. Florence, SC 29505.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed and the family requests those attending the service and visitation wear a mask.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Feb. 28, 2021.