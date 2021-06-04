Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Kennedy Holloman
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Ralph Kennedy

Holloman

Ralph Kennedy Holloman, 87, of Effingham, SC passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Mr. Holloman was born in Timmonsville, SC a son of the late W.H. "Will" Holloman and Rometa Cottingham Holloman. He worked for McCall Farms for over 45 years with his last day of work being three weeks ago. He was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church, and a member of the Woodmen of the World and Ruritan. Ralph was a humble, generous man and was considered the "Mayor of Effingham".

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maudene Munn Holloman; brothers, M.E. "Ed" Holloman, W.H. Holloman, Jr., Henry E. Holloman, A.D. "Dewey" Holloman and sister, Beatrice Elsie Maass.

Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Watson and her husband, Ralph's "special son", Joel Watson of Effingham, Cathy Munn Weaver of Effingham, Leslie (Leverne) Bartell of Pamplico, and Rebecca (Jason) Ward of Timmonsville; grandchildren, "his girl" Holly Watson, Sierra Bartell, Mallory Bartell, Sherry Thompson, and Terry Weaver. The Swink family was considered his second family.

Memorials may be made to Bethsaida United Methodist Church, Highway 52, Effingham, SC 29541.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Cathy Weaver, 6317 Anderson Field Road, Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Jun
5
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel
2402 S, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.