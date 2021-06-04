Ralph Kennedy
Holloman
Ralph Kennedy Holloman, 87, of Effingham, SC passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Mr. Holloman was born in Timmonsville, SC a son of the late W.H. "Will" Holloman and Rometa Cottingham Holloman. He worked for McCall Farms for over 45 years with his last day of work being three weeks ago. He was a member of Bethsaida United Methodist Church, and a member of the Woodmen of the World and Ruritan. Ralph was a humble, generous man and was considered the "Mayor of Effingham".
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maudene Munn Holloman; brothers, M.E. "Ed" Holloman, W.H. Holloman, Jr., Henry E. Holloman, A.D. "Dewey" Holloman and sister, Beatrice Elsie Maass.
Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Watson and her husband, Ralph's "special son", Joel Watson of Effingham, Cathy Munn Weaver of Effingham, Leslie (Leverne) Bartell of Pamplico, and Rebecca (Jason) Ward of Timmonsville; grandchildren, "his girl" Holly Watson, Sierra Bartell, Mallory Bartell, Sherry Thompson, and Terry Weaver. The Swink family was considered his second family.
Memorials may be made to Bethsaida United Methodist Church, Highway 52, Effingham, SC 29541.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Friday, June 4, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Cathy Weaver, 6317 Anderson Field Road, Effingham.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel with burial to follow in Florence Memorial Gardens.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 4, 2021.