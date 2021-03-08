To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
3 Entries
Sorry to hear of Toms passing. Lynn,Scott and Little Miss Taylor, you all are in our thoughts and prayers. Tom ls truly a great friend and will be missed by the National Welders Family .
James (Jim) Dallaire
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. Tom reached out to me recently at my dads passing (Taft Sessions) and has been in contact checking on me and my family during the last few months. He was a true friend to my dad for many, many years. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Heather Sessions Dorries
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Tom. My prayers are with each of you in this difficult time. Condolences from my family, my mom and dad, and the Airgas family. Scott, if I can do anything for you please let me know. My phone number is 910-512-3126. Again, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.