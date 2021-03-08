Menu
Ralph "Tom" Pleasant Jr.
Ralph Thomas "Tom" Pleasant Jr., 68, of Florence died Saturday, March 6, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of Toms passing. Lynn,Scott and Little Miss Taylor, you all are in our thoughts and prayers. Tom ls truly a great friend and will be missed by the National Welders Family .
James (Jim) Dallaire
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. Tom reached out to me recently at my dads passing (Taft Sessions) and has been in contact checking on me and my family during the last few months. He was a true friend to my dad for many, many years. Prayers for peace and comfort during this time.
Heather Sessions Dorries
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Tom. My prayers are with each of you in this difficult time. Condolences from my family, my mom and dad, and the Airgas family. Scott, if I can do anything for you please let me know. My phone number is 910-512-3126. Again, you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mark Lewis
March 8, 2021
