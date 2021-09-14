Ralph E.



Poston, Sr.



FLORENCE – Ralph Edward Poston, Sr., 74, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, after a long illness.



Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Prosser Cemetery, Pamplico, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, at the funeral home.



Mr. Poston was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Norval and Bernice Richardson Poston. He was a plumber and retired from Urquhart Plumbing Company.



He is survived by three children, Cresie Williams (John) and Ralph E. Poston, Jr., both of Florence, and Christy Vandevander (Mike) of Pamplico, SC; a sister, Elsie Drew (Mike) of Marion, SC; two brothers, Joe Poston (Betty) of Thomasville, NC, and Randall Poston (Lilly Mae) of Darlington, SC; eight grandchildren, John Wayne Williams III, Joseph Wayne Williams, Joshua Thomas Lee Williams, Jessica Betty Mae Williams, Joslan Brianna Connie Williams, Ronald Edward Powell, Autumn Michelle Vandevander, and Michael Paul Vandevander, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Wayne Williams Jr. and Jeremiah Prince Williams; and close family friend, Wayne Allen, of Florence; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Mr. Poston was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Poston; and a grandson, Ralph Edward Poston III.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 14, 2021.