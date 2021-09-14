Menu
Ralph E. Poston Sr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC
Ralph E.

Poston, Sr.

FLORENCE – Ralph Edward Poston, Sr., 74, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, September 17, 2021, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Prosser Cemetery, Pamplico, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, at the funeral home.

Mr. Poston was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Norval and Bernice Richardson Poston. He was a plumber and retired from Urquhart Plumbing Company.

He is survived by three children, Cresie Williams (John) and Ralph E. Poston, Jr., both of Florence, and Christy Vandevander (Mike) of Pamplico, SC; a sister, Elsie Drew (Mike) of Marion, SC; two brothers, Joe Poston (Betty) of Thomasville, NC, and Randall Poston (Lilly Mae) of Darlington, SC; eight grandchildren, John Wayne Williams III, Joseph Wayne Williams, Joshua Thomas Lee Williams, Jessica Betty Mae Williams, Joslan Brianna Connie Williams, Ronald Edward Powell, Autumn Michelle Vandevander, and Michael Paul Vandevander, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Wayne Williams Jr. and Jeremiah Prince Williams; and close family friend, Wayne Allen, of Florence; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Poston was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Poston; and a grandson, Ralph Edward Poston III.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
nancy g bryant
Family
September 17, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Misty Powell Hopkins
Friend
September 17, 2021
To Ralph and Christy. I´m so sorry to hear about Mr. Poston. He was a wonderful man. I have some great memories with him in them.
Misty Powell Hopkins
Friend
September 17, 2021
uncle Ralph we will miss you.my thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
danny poston
Family
September 15, 2021
