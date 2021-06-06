My condolences to the family first and foremost. Randy was always fast to offer a wave when passing him on the road.
Tracy and Kayla Cummins
June 8, 2021
I just want you to know that I'm praying that God will give you His peace, comfort and strength during this extremely difficult and heartbreaking time of Randy's loss. I'll miss him alot! I loved the videos he did with Star and his other horses with Caitlin especially when they went on trail rides!
Susan Weatherly
Friend
June 7, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ron and Donna Insalaco
June 7, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. It has been a long time since I saw Randy.
Hugs and Blessings to all
Julia Bailey
Family
June 6, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Randy. My Prayers lifting up for the family. Randy was a good man and a man of God. He will be by all that knew him. R.I.P.
Randy Broach.
Kathy Ingram
Friend
June 6, 2021
Our sympathies to the family Randy will be greatly missed
Howard wallace
Friend
June 6, 2021
Deana and Katelyn, I'm so very sorry for your loss of Randy. You and the rest of the family are in my thoughts and prayers