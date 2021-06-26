Menu
Rev. Rashi Imel "Coco" Pinckney
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
81 Sams Lane
Hemingway, SC
Rev. Rashi Imel "Coco" Pinckney of Baltimore, MD died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 26, 2021.
To: Zebra, Sharonda and Nekiap; the rest of the Pinckney family. I am sorry to hear that Rev. Pinckney has pass. I am taking this time to offer my sincere condolence and symphony to you all. RIP Roshi Class of 1971 LCH
JoAnn Harrison
June 26, 2021
