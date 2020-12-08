To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
My sincere condolences to Reg's Family.
He loved his Family and his Church.
He'll be sincerely missed.
George H Wilson
December 19, 2020
Reg was a lifelong Colleague and Friend. His impact on Family and Students will certainly be missed. Rest in Peace.
George H Wilson
December 19, 2020
As one of his life long friends, I was very sad to hear of his passing, but to the family, you have my deepest condolences & prayers during these times...
Emanuel U. Martin
December 13, 2020
My deep and sincere condolences to you all. I remember many kind things Reggie did for my family over many years, including making cabinets for my mother, and a table for me. Hold on to God's hands and let him Bless you.
Annette Wheeler
December 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy to the family.
Alberta G Thomas
A Thomas
December 10, 2020
Our hearts are deeply ... deeply saddened by this tremendous loss. I am truly at a loss for words. May the God of our conviction be your ever present comfort in this season... I´m with you Aunt Bonnie and Regina...
Bernice And Edwin R Ham
December 10, 2020
My Condolences To the Family
Anthony Mckithen& Hermenia Hall
December 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family who loved and cared for their father and grandfather deeply. May the lord replace all sadness with
the fondest of memories.
Sheila Swinton Miller
December 9, 2020
Words can´t explain what I´m feeling. You are missed! My condolences to the family, church family and friends.
Praying Strength for all
Denise Sanders
December 8, 2020
My family would like to send our deepest sympathy RIP class of 62