Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Retha Evans McCutcheon
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Retha Evans

McCutcheon

Retha Evans McCutcheon, widow of Ervin McCutcheon, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Florence County, a daughter of the late Jesse and Carrie Mae Floyd Evans. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Jesse Evans, and three sisters, Jane Boardwine, Willa Rea Powers and Bonnie Broach. Retha's grandchildren were her life and she loved her family very much. She is survived by her children, Dewayne McCutcheon, Jeanne (Dan) Tedder and Joshua McCutcheon, all of Timmonsville, and two granddaughters, Dana Tedder and Fallen Tedder. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

www.cainfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 W 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Dec
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cain Calcutt Funeral Home
512 W 2nd Loop Road, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.