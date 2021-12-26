Retha EvansMcCutcheonRetha Evans McCutcheon, widow of Ervin McCutcheon, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born in Florence County, a daughter of the late Jesse and Carrie Mae Floyd Evans. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by a brother, Jesse Evans, and three sisters, Jane Boardwine, Willa Rea Powers and Bonnie Broach. Retha's grandchildren were her life and she loved her family very much. She is survived by her children, Dewayne McCutcheon, Jeanne (Dan) Tedder and Joshua McCutcheon, all of Timmonsville, and two granddaughters, Dana Tedder and Fallen Tedder. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the chapel of Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina