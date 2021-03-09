My friend and co-worker Gene Hewitt I am sad to hear of your passing. We had many good times together back in the early sixties with that old '57 Chevy convertible. Seems like yesterday when we were teenagers and very care free. Then we both went on to work for the railroad and retire when the time came. RIP my friend I have added you to by book titled, On Down The Line. My Sincere condolences to your family and friends during this very sad time.

Wayne Parrish March 10, 2021