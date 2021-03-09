TIMMONSVILLE – Reuben Eugene "Gene" Hewitt, Sr., 75, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, after an illness.
He was born in Florence, a son of the late Charles Freddie Hewitt and Hallie Turner Hewitt. He was a mechanic with the railroad for 30 years until his retirement.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Carol Koon Hewitt, in 2019; a brother, Charlie F. Hewitt; a sister, Hallie Kay Hewitt; and his son-in-law, John Rae Love.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Gina Hewitt Love, of Florence; his son, Reuben E. Hewitt, Jr. (Kathy), of Effingham; four grandchildren, Cassy N. Hewitt, Tindall G. Hutchinson, Lucas James Reuben Hewitt, and Lilly Bennett Hewitt.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Hewitt Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will greet friends at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grateful Dog (supports local humane societies), c/o Reuben Hewitt, 2170 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.
So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you.
Donna Myers
Acquaintance
March 22, 2021
Gina, I’m so glad I got to meet your dad the day we saw each other. He was such a character & what the legend!! Your dad certainly adored you~ it was very obvious. Wonderful catching up and I hope to see & keep in touch. My thoughts & prayers are with you all during this time.
Melissa Emerson
Friend
March 11, 2021
Reuben and Kathy, I was so sorry to read that your dad, Reuben, had passed away. Please accept mine and Dad´s sincere condolences.
Lanie Scarborough
March 10, 2021
My friend and co-worker Gene Hewitt I am sad to hear of your passing. We had many good times together back in the early sixties with that old '57 Chevy convertible. Seems like yesterday when we were teenagers and very care free. Then we both went on to work for the railroad and retire when the time came. RIP my friend I have added you to by book titled, On Down The Line.
My Sincere condolences to your family and friends during this very sad time.
Wayne Parrish
March 10, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! May God Bless each of you!
Sandra Allen Miller
March 10, 2021
Kathy, please tell Ruben that I was saddened to hear of his Dad´s passing. We will be praying hot the family. Coke.
Coke Dent
March 10, 2021
Gina and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you during this most difficult time.
Judy Kirven
Friend
March 9, 2021
Though it has been what seems a lifetime ago that I saw Gene the memory of him is as fresh in my mind as if I saw him yesterday. He was a good friend and we had many good times in those wonderful years that were the early sixties. I'll never forget that green Chevy convertible. Sincerest condolences to his family. May God strengthen and comfort you during this sad time.