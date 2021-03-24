Reuben Lamar



Pate



Reuben Lamar Pate, 73, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House, Florence.



Mr. Pate was born in Scranton, on February 11, 1948, son of the late Reuben Pate and Elizabeth Weatherford Pate. He was a 1966 graduate of J. Paul Truluck High School. Lamar was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Air Force for 7 years and later retiring from the Civil Service Department of the Charleston Air Force Base after 30 years. Lamar also served in the Air Force Reserve. He was a Charter member of New Beginning Baptist Church in Scranton and later a member of Ariel Baptist Church where he served as deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher. After retiring Lamar was active at Lee's Fire Apparatus Company for many years.



Surviving are his sisters, Martha Pate Goldman of Coward and Susan Pate Welch of Scranton; and sister-in-law, Paige Pate of Scranton; nephew, Marion (Karen) Welch of Kannapolis, NC; niece, April Welch (Jeff) Pawlak of Rincon, Ga; two great nephews and one great niece.



Mr. Pate was preceded in death by his brother, Carl D. Pate; and brother-in-law, Francis Welch.



Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ariel Baptist Church, Coward. Burial, with Full Military Honors will follow at Scranton United Methodist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.



Due to COVID-19, the family requests for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



Memorials may be made to Ariel Baptist Church, PO Box 86, Coward, SC 29530.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.