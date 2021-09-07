REX ALAN



WILKS



DARLINGTON, S.C, -- Rex Alan Wilks, 62, died Saturday, September 4, 2021.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 7 PM in the Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Bill Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Rex was born in North Carolina. He was the son of Frances James Wilks and the late Archie Wilks. He was member of The Florence Baptist Temple. He worked at INA Bearing in Cheraw. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.



Surviving are his wife, Leigh Ann Sandifer Wilks; his son, Rex Alan Wilks, Jr., and wife Heather of Marion; his brothers, Archie Neil Wilks, and wife Betsy of Marion, James Duncan Wilks of Hartsville, Dean Scott Wilks, and wife Edith of Wallace; his sisters, Sarah Frances O'Neal, and husband Larry of Columbia, Cathy Faye Sellers, and husband Gerald of Hartsville, Rita Lynn Brasington of Columbia, Joy Wilks Smith, and husband Dale of Rockingham, NC; his grandchildren, Margaret Lynn Wilks and Luke Alan Wilks.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 7, 2021.