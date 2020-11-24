Rhae Dell
Cribb
Hemingway, SC Rhae Dell Cribb, 90, widow of Ebbie L. "Buddy" Cribb, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the McLeod Hospice House. She was born on January 1, 1930 in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of the late Rev. N. Hutson and Ida Olive Carter Cribb. She graduated Winyah High School in 1946 then afterwards worked for S.C. National Bank. Married in 1949, she then was employed by ASCS of Williamsburg County then later worked as Office Manager / Book-keeper at the Tobacco Growers Warehouse Corporation, retiring after 50 years. She was a homemaker and farmed with her husband. She also served as an office holder on the J.J. Mitcheom Center and the Muddy Creek Community Center boards. Baptized while a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church as a young woman, she then joined in 1949 Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member and served as Sunday school teacher for youth and young adults for 43 years, MYF counselor for 47 years, Life member of the United Methodist Women of Ebenezer where she served as president, the Administrative Board and Trustee for the church where she served on Nominating, Building, and Pastor Parish committees. Most of all she and her husband were church choir members singing duets together and solos for the glory and praise of the Lord. Rhae Dell enjoyed Clemson football with her husband, family, and friends always having something orange to wear on Saturdays and sometimes Sundays. She was a child of the earth learning to till the soil along beside her father then later with her beloved husband. She loved and appreciated God's creation whether the flower of the home or the crops of the harvest. Rest now thy good and faithful servant. She is survived by her sons Marc L. Cribb of Columbia and Joseph E. Cribb of Wilmington. Also surviving is a brother Neville B. Cribb of Hemingway and sister Claire C. (David) Whipple of Jacksonville, Florida, sisters-in-law Mary Dee T. Cribb and Billie E. Cribb of Hemingway, numerous nieces and nephews and friends and the family of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.' She is preceded to Heaven by her husband, her parents, sisters Idalene C. Smith and Vonceil C.R. Cribb, brothers N.H. Cribb, Jr. and Jimmy C. Cribb. Graveside services, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1760 Pope Road, Hemingway, SC 29554. Memorials should be directed to Ebenezer UMC Sunday School, PO Box 188, Hemingway, SC 29554, the UMC Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250, McLeod Hospice, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please exercise good judgment, practice social distancing, and wear a mask if attending. Please sign the guestbook at morris-funeralhome.com
