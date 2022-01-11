Richard Joseph
Austin
Richard Joseph Austin, 69, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Mr. Austin was born in Lowell, Mass. a son of the late Harold Austin and Antoinette Sebloski Austin. He was Chief of Public Safety at Francis Marion University for 20 years and had served in the US Air Force for 21 years. Richard was a member of the Chief of Police Association and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a daughter, Jill E. Austin.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Joyce Ellen MacKenzie Austin; son, Bryan J. Austin of Florence; and grandson, Gage Hyatt of Columbia, SC.
Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family requests that all in attendance at the visitation please wear a mask.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.