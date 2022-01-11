Menu
Richard Joseph Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Richard Joseph

Austin

Richard Joseph Austin, 69, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Mr. Austin was born in Lowell, Mass. a son of the late Harold Austin and Antoinette Sebloski Austin. He was Chief of Public Safety at Francis Marion University for 20 years and had served in the US Air Force for 21 years. Richard was a member of the Chief of Police Association and the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a daughter, Jill E. Austin.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Joyce Ellen MacKenzie Austin; son, Bryan J. Austin of Florence; and grandson, Gage Hyatt of Columbia, SC.

Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family requests that all in attendance at the visitation please wear a mask.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
I am sad to hear about Chief . I worked with him for many years . We were all like family. He was always fair to us all.
Julia Reede
Friend
January 13, 2022
Condolences to the family admired his desire to walk across campus instead of ride like everyone else
Brunson gibbs
January 11, 2022
Sending love and hugs to you, Joyce!
amy wood
January 11, 2022
