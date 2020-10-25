Richard "Dick" Martin
Mayer
Richard ("Dick") Martin Mayer, 81 of Florence, SC died on October 22, 2020, at McLeod Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born on February 5, 1939 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin William Mayer and Lulu Pietschman Carmody, his brother Billy Mayer, and sister Judy Mosier, Chico, CA.
Surviving are his wife Martha McGee Mayer of 43 years, 2 daughters Susan Calcutt (Johnny), Goose Creek, SC, Deborah Turner, Columbia, SC, and a grandson who was raised in the home by his grandparents Corey Carraway (Kelly), Fort Mill, SC, a sister Norma Lackore (Cal), Sun City, Arizona, and a brother Robert Mayer (Deborah) San Jose, CA, grandchildren, Beth (Brad) Surovec, of Goose Creek, SC and their children Chaudron (Jed) Zeigler, Columbia, SC, Emily (Gordon) Rooney, Ann Arbor, MI, Stephen Walterhouse, Goose Creek, SC, Laura (Randy) Bates, Mount Pleasant, SC, and their children Tripp, Wallace, and Elizabeth, and John Calcutt,Jr., Destin, Fla., and his daughter Skylar Calcutt of Orlando, Florida.
He is also survived by his extended family Russell and Becky Washburn, Florence, SC, and their children Kimberly (Stephen) Motte, Florence, SC, and their children Bethany Williams and Sullivan, Stacy (Jared), Fort Mill, SC, and their sons John and David, Kevin (Kristin) Washburn, Columbia, SC, who was like another grandson and is a "brother" to Corey, and their sons James and Beckett. Also Olen and Jerri Cross, Florence, SC, and their sons, Matt (Amy), Wake Forest, NC, and Brian (Julie) Rome, GA, who called him "Uncle Dick" many nieces and nephews.
When he was 5 years old the family moved to Orland, CA. He graduated from Orland High School in 1957. He loved sports and played football, basketball and baseball while in high school. He attended Chico State University and played basketball on the college level before being drafted by the Army in 1962. After his service he worked in retail and wholesale sales most of his life in California and South Carolina. He retired as manager of FMU's The Cottage in 2009. He especially enjoyed "Tuesday Tunes" when professors came in after work to relax and express their musical talents playing instruments and singing.
Dick was a loving and loyal husband, supportive father, and generous grandfather. He loved talking and watching sports, and became an avid fan of the CLEMSON TIGERS. His passion for sports led him to volunteer as a little league baseball coach in Orland, as well as being a volunteer fireman with the Orland Fire Department and member of the Orland's Elks Club. Dick remained involved in sports through the WF Knights Booster Club and announcing the basketball games for the FMU Patriots. He was an active member at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, where he ushered for the last 14 years, and willingly served in any capacity to benefit of the church.
Funeral services will be held at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Visitation with the family will be held 1 hour prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30. A private burial service at Florence National Cemetery will follow for the family due to the COVID virus. The service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend at HRBCFlorence.com/Live-Stream
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to the Youth Ministry or the Music Ministry at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church, P. O. Box 3170, Florence, SC 29501 or the Florence Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 25, 2020.