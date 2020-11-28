Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Powers
Richard

Powers

GREENVILLE - Talmadge Richard Powers, 80 formerly of Timmonsville, passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will speak to those attending after the service.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.