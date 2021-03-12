Richard C. "Dick"
Stinson
HARTSVILLE -- Richard C. "Dick" Stinson, 78, of Hartsville, passed away peacefully on March 10,2021. Born July 4, 1942 in Owosso, Michigan he was the son of the late Bernard Oliver and Myra Krull Stinson.
After graduating high school in 1960, he joined the United States Marines Corps, traveled, and saw the world. While stationed on the Shangri-La aircraft carrier with Squadron VMF 251, he was an airplane mechanic, working on F-8 Crusaders, the first jets to break the speed of sound. When stateside, he was at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina.
In 1963 Dick met and married Faye Bickley, the love of his life. Dick earned a degree in computer programming from Richland Technical College and later a B.A. in Business Administration from Coker College. He and Faye moved to Hartsville in 1969 when he was employed by Sonoco Products Company. He retired as a manager of information technology after 30 years at SPC.
Dick loved golf, both playing and traveling with Faye to watch tournaments. He was a go-to man for sports trivia and loved his teams from Detroit. He and Faye enjoyed traveling to Florida for Detroit Tigers spring training. They also enjoyed cruises, long road trips, and their annual apple-picking trips in Hendersonville, NC.
Dick loved his family and, above all else, he loved the Lord. He was a faithful member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hartsville, where he served as financial secretary for 18 years. One of his favorite things was exploring the Word of God, reading his Bible daily.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife Faye Stinson, son Clint Stinson, daughter Caroline (Jeff) Privette, grandson Matthew Privette, brother Don (Diane) Stinson, in-laws Sandra Ouzts, Jake (Cathey) Bickley, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law Jake Sr. and Alda Bickley, brother Ron Stinson, and special brother-in-law Malcolm Ouzts.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Saturday afternoon, March 13th, 2021, from the Chapel of Norton Funeral Home with Reverend Rusty Kehl officiating. The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask and use social distancing. A private family burial will follow the service.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 12, 2021.