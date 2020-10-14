Richard W.
Strobel
FLORENCE -- Richard Wayne Strobel, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Richard was born in Walterboro, SC, the only son of the late James Willie Strobel and Mary Edith Chambers Strobel. He was a proud graduate of The Citadel and also served in the US Army. Upon earning his juris doctorate from the University of South Carolina, Richard established a successful law firm in Florence, practicing law for over 40 years. As a Liberty Legacy donor, he was recognized by The South Carolina Bar Foundation for his lifetime support of its charitable and educational programs. He and his wife retired to Naples, Florida, before returning to Florence to be near their two grandsons. He enjoyed traveling internationally with his family and singing in church choirs, and he was an avid Clemson football fan.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Nancy Stokes Strobel; three daughters, April (Kirk) Strobel-Nuss, Crystal (Bruce) Boyd, Lindsey Strobel; his loving grandchildren, Walker and Austin Boyd; and his two sisters, Brenda (Bob) Barber and Roxie (Jim) Wright.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The South Carolina Bar Foundation in the memory of Richard W. Strobel are appreciated.
