Richard Williamson
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Richard

Williamson

Darlington – Richard Howard Williamson, affectionately known as "Gabby", died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, January 3rd at Belk Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Black Creek Cemetery following the service.

Born on December 16, 1947, Richard was the son of the late Iva Lee "Tiny" Gainey Williamson and Stephen Wyley Williamson. He made a living as a truck driver for Sonoco, Pond Construction, Brasington Construction, and most recently at L.H. Stokes Construction Company. He enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows and cooking.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Paula Jeannette Tyree Williamson; children, Howard (Amanda) Williamson, Joe (Dana) Williamson, all of Darlington, Kelly (Emily) Barnes of Columbia, and Amy (Kevin) Ham of Lamar; grandchildren, Samantha, Trinity, Avery, Alayna, Ann Pollard, Ames, Robert, Coaston, and Nikki; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Missy) Williamson of Darlington.

He was preceded in death by a son, Rick Williamson; siblings, Steve Williamson, Louise Johnson and Ann Grooms.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Jan
3
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street, Darlington, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
