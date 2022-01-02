Richard
Williamson
Darlington – Richard Howard Williamson, affectionately known as "Gabby", died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, January 3rd at Belk Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 3 p.m. Burial will take place at Black Creek Cemetery following the service.
Born on December 16, 1947, Richard was the son of the late Iva Lee "Tiny" Gainey Williamson and Stephen Wyley Williamson. He made a living as a truck driver for Sonoco, Pond Construction, Brasington Construction, and most recently at L.H. Stokes Construction Company. He enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows and cooking.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Paula Jeannette Tyree Williamson; children, Howard (Amanda) Williamson, Joe (Dana) Williamson, all of Darlington, Kelly (Emily) Barnes of Columbia, and Amy (Kevin) Ham of Lamar; grandchildren, Samantha, Trinity, Avery, Alayna, Ann Pollard, Ames, Robert, Coaston, and Nikki; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Missy) Williamson of Darlington.
He was preceded in death by a son, Rick Williamson; siblings, Steve Williamson, Louise Johnson and Ann Grooms.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 2, 2022.