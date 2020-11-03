Richie C.
Thornton
Richie C. Thornton, 96, of Florence, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Ms. Thornton was born a daughter of the late Nannie Lou Barnes Christopher and John Richard Christopher. She was a retired school teacher from the Alabama Public School system. Ms. Thornton graduated high school in Alabama and attended Athens College and Peabody College for Teachers where she earned her Master's Degree. She attended First Baptist Church in Florence.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John F. Thornton; and sisters, Laura Lou Jackson, Lydia Shaw, Dot Hyde and Rachel Christopher.
Ms. Thornton is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Bane (Tom) of Conway; son, John R. Thornton (Pam) of Florence; grandchildren, Jessica Thornton, Parker Thornton, Nicholas Bane and Sara Bane; and great-grandchild, Ruthie Hayes Thornton.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Florence, 300 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501 or to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.
