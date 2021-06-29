Lord, where do I begin? I'm so sorry for the lost of our loved one! You were truly the life of any party and we're going to miss you! Eventhough you were my sister's best friend, you were more like a sister to us! I'll forever cherish the memories and laughs we shared! I can't believe that you're no longer here but I pray that you're at peace and hope to see you again someday! Take your rest sweet lady! I'll always love you!

Lawanda Hickson Friend June 29, 2021