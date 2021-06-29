To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Henryhand Funeral Home Chapel of Peace
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henryhand Funeral Home Chapel of Peace.
2 Entries
Lord, where do I begin? I'm so sorry for the lost of our loved one! You were truly the life of any party and we're going to miss you! Eventhough you were my sister's best friend, you were more like a sister to us! I'll forever cherish the memories and laughs we shared! I can't believe that you're no longer here but I pray that you're at peace and hope to see you again someday! Take your rest sweet lady! I'll always love you!
Lawanda Hickson
Friend
June 29, 2021
I am truly, deeply hurt to hear that my first girlfriend, first love, my first friend is no longer with us. My deepest condolences goes out to the family and friends. Wish I could've been there for you in your time of need. I can never forget the good times we had and I will always cherish the memories. God has you now and I will see you again someday.