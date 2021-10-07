I am writing to express my condolences at the passing of our beloved, Ricky Nelson Hall. During your grieving, a passage of scripture that has comforted me and I know will comfort you is Psalm 23. 1 The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. 3 He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness for His name´s sake. 4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows. 6 Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Eternity is forever and God is sovereign over Heaven and Earth. He is the one true God. Our home is with Him as believers and disciples of Jesus Christ! The best is indeed yet to come for us who have breath in our lungs as we obey, trust and follow Jesus Christ. All of our bodies must pass from this Earth and our souls will live in eternity. I am confident that Ricky was prepared for that call! Galatians 5: 22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Micah 6:8 He has told you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you But to do justice, to love kindness, And to walk humbly with your God?

Herbert L McCoy Family October 9, 2021