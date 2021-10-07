Ricky Nelson
Hall Sr.
Ricky Nelson Hall Sr., 61, of Florence, has passed away. We were notified of his untimely passing on the evening of Friday, October 1, 2021.
Mr. Hall was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late TJ (Thomas James) and June Hall. He was an ordained minister and the leader of Highway Chapel Ministries; who was still serving the community.
He was preceded in death by his father and his pets (Sunset and Jamie).
Surviving are his children, Candace Hall, of Florence, Kristen Hall, of New York, Ricky "Rico" (Lindsay) Hall II, Joshua (Kendal) Hall, both of Charleston, and Faith Hall, of Florence; grandchildren, Eden Hall, Arden Hall, and Ezra Hall, all of Charleston, and a host of family and friends all along the east coast.
The family will receive friends at 1pm for a short memorial ceremony on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at The Assembly in Florence, SC, followed immediately by the repass (more details will follow). If you'd like to share a memory, please do so on the following link: https://forms.gle/5yuMETwbT9UqQV4M7
.
Please send any questions to: https://forms.gle/D6LCfrJF1UffEZRY6
. We will get back to you as soon as possible.
Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum
Published by SCNow from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.