Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ricky Nelson Hall Sr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
Ricky Nelson

Hall Sr.

Ricky Nelson Hall Sr., 61, of Florence, has passed away. We were notified of his untimely passing on the evening of Friday, October 1, 2021.

Mr. Hall was born in Greenville, SC a son of the late TJ (Thomas James) and June Hall. He was an ordained minister and the leader of Highway Chapel Ministries; who was still serving the community.

He was preceded in death by his father and his pets (Sunset and Jamie).

Surviving are his children, Candace Hall, of Florence, Kristen Hall, of New York, Ricky "Rico" (Lindsay) Hall II, Joshua (Kendal) Hall, both of Charleston, and Faith Hall, of Florence; grandchildren, Eden Hall, Arden Hall, and Ezra Hall, all of Charleston, and a host of family and friends all along the east coast.

The family will receive friends at 1pm for a short memorial ceremony on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at The Assembly in Florence, SC, followed immediately by the repass (more details will follow). If you'd like to share a memory, please do so on the following link: https://forms.gle/5yuMETwbT9UqQV4M7.

Please send any questions to: https://forms.gle/D6LCfrJF1UffEZRY6 . We will get back to you as soon as possible.

Florence Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum
Published by SCNow from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
1:00p.m.
The Assembly
Florence, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Cuz I´m really gonna miss u!! Rest easy luv u so much!!
Yvette
Family
October 9, 2021
I am writing to express my condolences at the passing of our beloved, Ricky Nelson Hall. During your grieving, a passage of scripture that has comforted me and I know will comfort you is Psalm 23. 1 The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. 2 He makes me lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside quiet waters. 3 He restores my soul; He guides me in the paths of righteousness for His name´s sake. 4 Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; You have anointed my head with oil; My cup overflows. 6 Surely goodness and lovingkindness will follow me all the days of my life, And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Eternity is forever and God is sovereign over Heaven and Earth. He is the one true God. Our home is with Him as believers and disciples of Jesus Christ! The best is indeed yet to come for us who have breath in our lungs as we obey, trust and follow Jesus Christ. All of our bodies must pass from this Earth and our souls will live in eternity. I am confident that Ricky was prepared for that call! Galatians 5: 22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Micah 6:8 He has told you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you But to do justice, to love kindness, And to walk humbly with your God?
Herbert L McCoy
Family
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results