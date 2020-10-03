Ricky Lane
Morris
Ricky Lane Morris, 60, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Mr. Morris was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Jack Morris and Betty Jean Bellamy Hawkins. He was employed with Fiber Industries. He loved his family with all his heart and loved his Harley Davidson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Kimberly Monnoyer Morris; daughter, Brandi (Jeff) Knight; grandchildren, Madison Little; grand-dogs, Harley and Bailey; brother, Rob (Tina) Morris.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.