Robert
Burns, Sr.
Robert Burns, Sr., 82, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Mr. Burns was born in Clarendon County, SC a son of the late James F. Burns and Evelyn Corina Morris Burns. He was a machine operator at DuPont and a member of Eastside Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva Ruth Finklea Burns; brothers, Alvin Burns and David Burns; sisters, Evelyn Lybrand, Olene Brown, and Margaret Johnson.
Surviving are his son, John Burns, Jr. of Boone, NC; daughters, Sharon (Douglas) Ponte of Eutawville, SC and Elaine (Justin) Gentry of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, and Matthew Ponte, and Cameron and Thornton Gentry; brothers, Gene Burns and Charles Burns of Sumter, SC; sister, Burnell Wood of Sumter, SC; and his Huntington Drive family.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29506.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Honey Hill Cemetery in the Honey Hill Community of Berkeley County, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Please send messages to the family
.
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2020.