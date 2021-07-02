Robert E.
Goodson Jr.
DARLINGTON -- Robert E. Goodson, Jr., age 84 died in his home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2nd at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born on December 2, 1936, Robert was the son of the late Robert "Bob" E. Goodson, Sr. and Eunice McInville Goodson. He was owner and president of R.E. Goodson Construction Co. Even after reaching retirement age, he continued to have a very active presence in the daily operations of the company, especially when it came to "mentoring" his sons and grandsons in their jobs. Robert was an avid fan of all types of racing. He especially loved watching his sons, Eddie and Ronnie, and grandson Bobby at the race track. Along with his wife Doris, he loved spending time with family in Darlington and at the beach. Farming became a passion of his later in his life. He and his wife were members of First Baptist Church in Darlington.
Surviving are his sons, Robert E. "Eddie" Goodson, III (Carolyn), Ronald "Ronnie" A. Goodson, Sr. (Janet), Thomas "Tom" P. Goodson, Sr.; grandchildren, Dorene G. Bouska (Patrick), Robert E. "Bobby" Goodson, IV (Tracy), Ronald "Ron" A. Goodson, Jr. (Whitney), Jordan G. Pond (Ben), Thomas "Tyler" P. Goodson, Jr., Barrett B. Goodson, Alexandria "Alex" P. Goodson and Bailey E. Goodson; great-grandchildren, Aiden Bouska, Trevor Bouska, Elayna Bouska, Joey Goodson, Regan Goodson, Davis Goodson and Ari Goodson. Also surviving is his sister, Betty G. Dickerson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris Jordan Goodson, who died in October 2020; a great-granddaughter, Caroline Grace Bouska; a granddaughter-in-law, Heather N. Goodson; and a sister, Dorothy "Dot" G. Skipper.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and exceptional care Robert received from his dear friends and caregivers: Judy Simon, Larissa Simon, Lisha Reed, Calperta Samuel, Gloria House, Sarah West, Michelle Samuel, and his hospice nurse, Butch Boan.
Memorials may be made to Darlington First Baptist Church, 216 S. Main St. Darlington, SC 29532.
.
