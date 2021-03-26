Menu
Robert Charles "Bob" Hawley
Robert "Bob" Charles

Hawley

Robert "Bob" Charles Hawley, 92, of Florence, passed away Saturday Morning, March 20, 2021 at his home. Mr. Hawley was born in Sandy Hook, CT, a son of the late Charles Frederick and Anna Thompson Hawley. He was a member of our country's greatest generation having served in the US Army during WWII. He retired with over 30 years of service from the State of Connecticut and has lived in Florence for the last 38 years. He is preceded in death in addition to his parents are his first wife, Jane Hawley and a son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Karen Hawley and daughter-in-law, Fran Hawley. He is survived by his wife, Cecelia Alerio Hawley, six children, Richard (Mary) Hawley, Cynthia (Ron) Cann, Ronald (Lorre Baird) Hawley, Chris Hawley, Theresa (Ray) Foxworth and Tom Vangorder, thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Mr. Hawley was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 23 in the Mount Hope Cemetery. Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home was honored to serve the Hawley family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1105 48th Ave N, Suite 109, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 or to Dawsey United Methodist Church, PO Box 12461, Florence, SC 29504.

Cain Calcutt Funeral Home

Florence, South Carolina

Published by SCNow on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mount Hope Cemetery & Mausoleum
100 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
