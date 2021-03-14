Menu
Robert Vernon Hunt
FUNERAL HOME
Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home
315 Pearl Street
Darlington, SC
Robert

Vernon Hunt

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Robert Vernon Hunt, 76, of Florence, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Robert (Bobby) was born a son of the late Mildred Hall Hunt and Thomas Reed Hunt. Robert served in the Army for 11 years, worked with CSX for nearly 30 years where he was known as "Red", and later in life worked part-time at Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Hunt.

Surviving is his wife, Betty Hunt; his daughters, Amy Baker, Christy Matthews, and daughter-in-law, Jenny Hunt; his bonus children, Wayne Anderson and Christina Hiltz, his grandchildren, Kacie Baker, Trey Baker, Reece Baker, Caleb Matthews (Sarah), Kelci Matthews, Kilee Matthews, Kersey Hunt, Kristen Foster, Dylan Foster, Ryan Smith, and Blake Hiltz; his great-grandchildren, Kade Christmas, Rebecca Rose Parker, Kinley Christmas, and Millie Matthews; and his sisters, Patricia Lanore and Leslie Schroeder (Fred).

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Florence National Cemetery at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and other times at the home of Robert and Betty Hunt, 2261 Grandview Drive, Florence, SC 29501.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Darlington EMS and the McLeod Emergency Room staff for their care of Robert.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kistler Hardee Funeral Home
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of all comfort be with your family during this time of great sorrow.
Jones
April 12, 2021
Christy, so sorry for your loss. Your family is in my prayers.
Janine Allen
March 14, 2021
Betty, I am so sorry to hear of Bobby passing. I pray for you and your family´s comfort.
Amy DuBose Hardee
March 14, 2021
