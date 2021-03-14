Robert



Vernon Hunt



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Robert Vernon Hunt, 76, of Florence, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



Robert (Bobby) was born a son of the late Mildred Hall Hunt and Thomas Reed Hunt. Robert served in the Army for 11 years, worked with CSX for nearly 30 years where he was known as "Red", and later in life worked part-time at Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Brian Hunt.



Surviving is his wife, Betty Hunt; his daughters, Amy Baker, Christy Matthews, and daughter-in-law, Jenny Hunt; his bonus children, Wayne Anderson and Christina Hiltz, his grandchildren, Kacie Baker, Trey Baker, Reece Baker, Caleb Matthews (Sarah), Kelci Matthews, Kilee Matthews, Kersey Hunt, Kristen Foster, Dylan Foster, Ryan Smith, and Blake Hiltz; his great-grandchildren, Kade Christmas, Rebecca Rose Parker, Kinley Christmas, and Millie Matthews; and his sisters, Patricia Lanore and Leslie Schroeder (Fred).



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Florence National Cemetery at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and other times at the home of Robert and Betty Hunt, 2261 Grandview Drive, Florence, SC 29501.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Darlington EMS and the McLeod Emergency Room staff for their care of Robert.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 14, 2021.