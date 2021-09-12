Robert "Robbie"
Morgan, Jr.
GREENVILLE, S.C. – SGM Robert "Robbie" English Morgan, Jr., age 70, formerly from Darlington, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 15th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home in Darlington, with full military honors provided by the Army National Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Born on November 9, 1950, Robbie was the son of the late Robert E. Morgan, Sr. and Roxie Lee Graham Morgan. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School in Darlington and Florence-Darlington Technical School. Robbie was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War and stationed in Korea during that time. After his discharge from the Army, Robbie served and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, having completed three tours; two in Iraq, Operation Iraqi Freedom (Battery A 3rd Battalion 178th Field Artillery) & Operation Iraqi Freedom (Headquarters Battery 151 Field Artillery Brigade), and one in Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom (Headquarters & Headquarters Battery (-Detachment 1) 1st Battalion 178th Field Artillery).
During his 28 years of service, Robbie earned the following medals: Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (w/ 1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (w/ 3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Achievement Medal (w/ 1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserves Components Achievement Medal (w/ 3 Silver Oak Leaf Clusters), National Defense Service Medal (w/ 3 Bronze Service Stars), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (w/ 2 Bronze Service Stars), Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (w/ 2 Star), Global War On Terrorism (GWOT) Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal (w/ 'M' Mobilization Device and Gold & Bronze Hourglass Device), Non-Commissioned Officers Professional Development Ribbon (w/ Numeral 3),Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (w/ Numeral 3), Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon (w/ Numeral 2), South Carolina Active State Service Medal (w/ 20 Years), South Carolina Palmetto Service Ribbon, South Carolina Governors Unit Citation, Marksmanship Qualification Badge. After service, he also received the Guardsman Retirement Medal for 28 years of honorable, distinguished, and dedicated service.
After retiring from the military in 2011, he worked for Georgia Pacific for a short time and was currently employed with Bausch & Lomb in Greenville, SC at the time of his death. Robbie was an avid, experienced deer & turkey hunter and a huge sports fan.
Surviving are his wife, Robin Tunstall (Christmas) Morgan of Taylors, SC; his beloved German Shephard, Bear; children, April (Michael) Judge of Florence, Jasmine Kelley of McBee; Angie (Bryan) Williamson of Columbia, step-children, Natalie Christmas of Greer, SC, Terry Christmas, Jr. of Greenville, SC and Audrey Christmas of Greer, SC, mother-in-law, Joyce K. Tunstall; grandchildren, M.J. and Joey Judge, Payton & Winn Floyd; step-grandchildren, Ava Packard, Sawyer and Andi Christmas; and sister, Linda M. (Clint) Freeman of Hartsville.
Memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation and Homes for Troops.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.