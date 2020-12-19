Menu
Robert Francis "Robbie" Nesbit Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Robert "Robbie" Francis

Nesbit Jr.

LYNCHBURG -- Robert "Robbie" Francis Nesbit, Jr. 79 passed away on Friday, Dec 18, 2020.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will speak to those attending after the service.

You are ask to wear your mask and social distancing will be observed. Visitors and friends are invited to the home of Jay and Sheila Jordan on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 5:00p.m.
the home of Jay and Sheila Jordan
SC
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mausoleum Chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
