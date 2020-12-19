Robert "Robbie" Francis
Nesbit Jr.
LYNCHBURG -- Robert "Robbie" Francis Nesbit, Jr. 79 passed away on Friday, Dec 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will speak to those attending after the service.
You are ask to wear your mask and social distancing will be observed. Visitors and friends are invited to the home of Jay and Sheila Jordan on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.