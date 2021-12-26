Menu
Robert Teal
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Robert

Teal

Darlington - Robert F. Teal (Bob), 74, of Darlington, SC passed away December 24th in his home, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28th at 11:00am, at the graveside in Piedmont Cemetery in Bishopville, SC. Arrangements are by Belk Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. and Maxine Teal, and granddaughter, Bella Strong Salmon.

He is survived by Sandy Teal, his faithful wife of 40 years. Lovingly remembered by his children, Howard Everett Teal (Hanna Teal) and Elizabeth Salmon (Jamie Salmon) and adored by his grandchildren: Joshua Stone, Brooklynn Ashlee, Boaz James, Kennedy Ann, and Emma Rose.

He was an honorable man respected by all who knew him and words do not merit his worth.

Memorials may be given in his honor to Bayler's Prayers Endowment Fund at Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, 1600 Marion Street Columbia, SC 29201 US, prisma healthmidlands foundation.org.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and condolences to the family. I worked with Bob at Brunson Dargan many years ago. He was such a kind and decent man. He saved my bacon on more than one occasion. He will be missed by many of us.
Artie Hall
December 29, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Praying for comfort for you and your family.
Patricia Bailey
December 27, 2021
Sincere prayers during this difficult time an beyond.God is your strength YOU are in our prayers
The Gattison Family
School
December 27, 2021
