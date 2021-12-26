Robert
Teal
Darlington - Robert F. Teal (Bob), 74, of Darlington, SC passed away December 24th in his home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28th at 11:00am, at the graveside in Piedmont Cemetery in Bishopville, SC. Arrangements are by Belk Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.E. and Maxine Teal, and granddaughter, Bella Strong Salmon.
He is survived by Sandy Teal, his faithful wife of 40 years. Lovingly remembered by his children, Howard Everett Teal (Hanna Teal) and Elizabeth Salmon (Jamie Salmon) and adored by his grandchildren: Joshua Stone, Brooklynn Ashlee, Boaz James, Kennedy Ann, and Emma Rose.
He was an honorable man respected by all who knew him and words do not merit his worth.
Memorials may be given in his honor to Bayler's Prayers Endowment Fund at Prisma Health Midlands Foundation, 1600 Marion Street Columbia, SC 29201 US, prisma healthmidlands foundation.org
.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.