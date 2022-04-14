Menu
Roberta Jeffords
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
at the home
Roberta

Jeffords

Graveside services celebrating the life of Roberta Carter Jeffords will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, Darlington, South Carolina on Friday, April 15 at 11:00 am directed by Belk Funeral Home. Mrs. Jeffords was born in Lamar, South Carolina, December 31, 1942, and was the daughter of Willie James and Roberta Smoot Carter. She passed away after a short illness on April 12, 2022.

Mrs. Jeffords was a graduate of Columbia College. After college she taught school in Germany. This allowed her to travel through Europe and acquire furniture and fine items she cherished throughout her life as she made a fine home for her family. She was a teacher in several South Carolina schools and was well known for her impeccable grammar and classroom management. Before retirement she was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma educational sororities.

Mrs. Jeffords was a woman of strong faith and always turned to the Lord for her strength. As a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Darlington, she served in various leadership positions and was a member of United Methodist Women. Mrs. Jeffords was honored by being selected as Methodist Woman of the Year in 2021. Much like her mother, she was an avid reader and a member of the Castalian Book Club.

Mrs. Jeffords had artistic talent and enjoyed painting using a variety of mediums, especially, oil and watercolor. These wonderful pieces of art are displayed throughout her home and the homes of her children. She also had a flair for decorating and created a beautiful home. She hosted many gatherings with her extended family and always created beautiful tablescapes for all to enjoy.

Mostly, Mrs. Jeffords adored her family. She is survived by her husband, J. Scott Jeffords of the home; sons Jonathan Scott (Tara) of Florence, SC and James Carter (Elizabeth) of Columbia, SC. Perhaps the favorite title she had was that of "Mimi" to her five cherished grandchildren: Grayson Caroline, Lucas Carter, Jonathan Andrews (Drew), Elizabeth Bethea (Libby) and Katherine Scott (Kate). She is also survived by a sister Anne Warr and a brother Ben Carter (Shari) and many nieces, nephews and close cousins.

The family will receive friends at the home, 119 Maryland Drive, Darlington, South Carolina on Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 16, Darlington, South Carolina, 29540.
Published by SCNow on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
at the home
119 Maryland Drive, Darlington, SC
Apr
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
Darlington, SC
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
