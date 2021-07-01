Roger E.
Pope
We are sad to announce that Roger E. Pope, 75, of Florence, SC, passed away at McLeod Hospice House on June 29th, 2021. Roger was the son of the late Leonard Haspard Pope and Nina Lyerly Pope. Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sheryl J. Pope, and his son Jason Pope of Florence, SC. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Roger was a graduate of Lake City High School and Wingate College. He had a long and prosperous career in the BBQ industry in the Florence area. He built and owned the original "Roger's BBQ" Restaurant on Second Loop Road for 20 years (home of the PIG). This led to ownership of Coleman's BBQ Sauce where he furthered his passion in sauce making. Roger later opened "Woodstone BBQ" on Pamplico Highway. Later, he moved the Woodstone BBQ location to Irby Street. He then sold that restaurant and moved back to the Pamplico Highway location and that restaurant became known as the "Flaming Pig." He finally retired due to his declining health in 2020. BBQ and his customers were his greatest joy. You could always count on seeing him with a plate of biscuits and a smile on his face. His nickname later in life was "The Biscuit Man."
Roger was fortunate to have the most loyal and dedicated staff who worked along his side for a number of years. He loved them all as family. To all his former employees and customers, the family would like to extend their gratitude for their dedication and support over the years.
The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Steven Ross and staff as well as the McLeod Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care during his illness.
Graveside service will be held at the Mt Hope Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Services and arrangements are being handled by Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or to a charity of one's choosing.
Please sign the tribute wall to send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Jul. 1, 2021.