Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger E. Pope
ABOUT
Lake City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Roger E.

Pope

We are sad to announce that Roger E. Pope, 75, of Florence, SC, passed away at McLeod Hospice House on June 29th, 2021. Roger was the son of the late Leonard Haspard Pope and Nina Lyerly Pope. Roger is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sheryl J. Pope, and his son Jason Pope of Florence, SC. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Roger was a graduate of Lake City High School and Wingate College. He had a long and prosperous career in the BBQ industry in the Florence area. He built and owned the original "Roger's BBQ" Restaurant on Second Loop Road for 20 years (home of the PIG). This led to ownership of Coleman's BBQ Sauce where he furthered his passion in sauce making. Roger later opened "Woodstone BBQ" on Pamplico Highway. Later, he moved the Woodstone BBQ location to Irby Street. He then sold that restaurant and moved back to the Pamplico Highway location and that restaurant became known as the "Flaming Pig." He finally retired due to his declining health in 2020. BBQ and his customers were his greatest joy. You could always count on seeing him with a plate of biscuits and a smile on his face. His nickname later in life was "The Biscuit Man."

Roger was fortunate to have the most loyal and dedicated staff who worked along his side for a number of years. He loved them all as family. To all his former employees and customers, the family would like to extend their gratitude for their dedication and support over the years.

The family would also like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Steven Ross and staff as well as the McLeod Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care during his illness.

Graveside service will be held at the Mt Hope Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Services and arrangements are being handled by Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home. The family will greet guests immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice House, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or to a charity of one's choosing.

Please sign the tribute wall to send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
Mt Hope Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Jul
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt Hope Mausoleum Chapel
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Sheryl, we are so sorry to hear about Roger's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Darlene and Jim Winborne
July 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Dills
July 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss I just found out. He was my first boss and my best years My prayers are with you. He will be missed
Diane Evans
Work
July 3, 2021
I have so many fond memories when we lived next door to Roger and Sheryl. We enjoyed many weekends at the lake and I learned to ski with his help. Sheryl, we will be thinking of you during this time.
Dane Davis
July 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Brian and Chris Franklin
Friend
July 2, 2021
Brian and Chris Franklin
July 2, 2021
So sorry for missing the service today. My prayers and thoughts of many ! since finding out yesterday. Also thanks for letting me be a part of the BBQ family for 8 yrs. Knowing of his heavenly new place helps in us all in letting him go. I know my James was first in line with his plate waiting for Mr. Roger and his flying pig !!! Love you Roger, Cheryl and family !
Donna Collins
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Roger´s passing. He will be missed
Katie Lee Elliott
Friend
July 2, 2021
Sheryl, I was saddened to hear of Roger´s passing. He will surely be missed.
Coke Dent
Work
July 2, 2021
So sorry Sheryl
PatsyWatford
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results