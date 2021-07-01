So sorry for missing the service today. My prayers and thoughts of many ! since finding out yesterday. Also thanks for letting me be a part of the BBQ family for 8 yrs. Knowing of his heavenly new place helps in us all in letting him go. I know my James was first in line with his plate waiting for Mr. Roger and his flying pig !!! Love you Roger, Cheryl and family !

Donna Collins July 2, 2021