Ronald W. Anderson Sr., 77, of Florence died Thursday, September 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 1901 Deerwood Place.
Peggy, you and your family are in my thoughts. So sorry for your loss.
Diane Dunn Carraway
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ronnie. We had a lot of great times when I coached baseball at Westminister field and McLeod Park. He was a caring and loving man, and I will be praying for all his family during this very difficult time.