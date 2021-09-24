Menu
Ronald W. Anderson Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Ronald W. Anderson Sr., 77, of Florence died Thursday, September 23, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 1901 Deerwood Place.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Florence Baptist Temple
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy, you and your family are in my thoughts. So sorry for your loss.
Diane Dunn Carraway
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ronnie. We had a lot of great times when I coached baseball at Westminister field and McLeod Park. He was a caring and loving man, and I will be praying for all his family during this very difficult time.
BJ McPherson
Friend
September 25, 2021
