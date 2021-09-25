Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Wayne Anderson Sr.
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Ronald Wayne

Anderson Sr.

Ronald Wayne Anderson, Sr., 77, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, after an extended illness. Mr. Anderson was born on October 27, 1943, in Florence, SC, to John Monroe and Ada Mae Anderson. He graduated from Francis Marion University and was a veteran of the United States Navy, the United States Army, and the South Carolina Army National Guard with a combined 42 years of service. In 1967, Mr. Anderson began his career as a Business Systems Analyst with Union Carbide, where he worked for eighteen years. In 1985, he began a second career in Personnel Service with the Army National Guard, working until his retirement in 2003.

A caring, contributing citizen of the community, Mr. Anderson gave of his time and energy to the City of Florence and its youth by serving as a coach, board member, and officer of the City Recreation Department Baseball Leagues. From Royall Field to Westminster to McLeod Park, he worked tirelessly to ensure that the youth of Florence were afforded the opportunity to play baseball in the best environment possible. In recognition of his years of service, he was awarded the Key to the City by Mayor Rocky Pearce and June 26, 1990, was proclaimed Ronald W. Anderson Day.

An avid Gamecock fan, Mr. Anderson was a member of the Gamecock Club for nearly 60 years and attended many home games. He was also a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves and loved golfing with his friends. A member of Florence Baptist Temple, he enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of the Men's Sunday School class.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggie Kyzer Anderson; his children, Adriane Anderson Reynolds (John) of Florence; Ronald Wayne Anderson, Jr. (Christy) of Lynchburg, VA; and Adam Monrowe Anderson (Vanessa) of Chapin, SC; his three grandchildren, who lovingly called him Paw Paw, Matthew Anderson, Suzanne Anderson, and Alek Reynolds; a brother, John Monroe Anderson, Jr. (Mary Lee) of Florence; a sister, Judy Anderson Boone of Florence; and many special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mr. Anderson's life will be held in the chapel of the Florence Baptist Temple on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at home, 1901 Deerwood Place, on Friday, September 24 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Florence Baptist Temple Building Fund, 2308 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505, or a charity of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Florence Baptist Temple
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Peggy, you and your family are in my thoughts. So sorry for your loss.
Diane Dunn Carraway
September 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ronnie. We had a lot of great times when I coached baseball at Westminister field and McLeod Park. He was a caring and loving man, and I will be praying for all his family during this very difficult time.
BJ McPherson
Friend
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results