Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Renaud
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
1936 Senator Gasque Rd
Marion, SC
Ronald "Ronnie" Ray

Renaud

MULLINS -- Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Renaud, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after an illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Renaud was born in Michigan, a son of the late Forrest and Shelby Lane Renaud. He worked for both Sunbelt Roofing and Beneteau. He was also a member of Sycamore Lodge.

Surviving are his wife, Teresa Libes Renaud, of the home; daughter, Samantha Drew; sisters, Joyce Renaud Collins (Donald) and Barbara Renaud Demery (Mark); and his special dog, Nemo; as well as his camping family at Sycamore Lodge.

An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.