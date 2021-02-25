Ronald "Ronnie" Ray
Renaud
MULLINS -- Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Renaud, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 after an illness. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Renaud was born in Michigan, a son of the late Forrest and Shelby Lane Renaud. He worked for both Sunbelt Roofing and Beneteau. He was also a member of Sycamore Lodge.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Libes Renaud, of the home; daughter, Samantha Drew; sisters, Joyce Renaud Collins (Donald) and Barbara Renaud Demery (Mark); and his special dog, Nemo; as well as his camping family at Sycamore Lodge.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 25, 2021.