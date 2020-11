Ronnie Dwain Scott, 84, of Hemingway died Sunday, November 29, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Morris Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hemingway First United Methodist Church, Hemingway.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 30, 2020.