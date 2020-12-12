To the Scott family: My name is Andrew and I grew up in southern Maryland. It's Monday night, February 8th at 9:45 pm, and just a moment ago I finished thoroughly enjoying a YouTube video entitled "Why The Best Southern Barbecue Takes Weeks To Make - Southern Foodways Alliance". I clicked on the video initially because of my love for barbecue; I stayed because of how utterly impressive, incredibly rare and authentically beautiful your family is. Of the 5,830 comments provided below the video, this particular exchange leapt off the screen for me, because it put into words precisely what I was feeling so profoundly, but couldn't identify for myself: one viewer wrote, "These dudes have a part of America in their souls... you can feel the old country in their cooking", to which another replied, "These dudes are America". I heard a pastor say this past Sunday to be careful how we live, because we'll be the only Bible some people ever read. What a powerful statement. When I watched the video of your family, I knew what he meant. Mrs. Scott, my heart aches for you, ma'am. I am so, so sorry. May God continue to bless you and help you to heal. Until you meet again. Rodney, please don't you ever, ever, ever change. Your integrity, your inexhaustible work ethic, your commitment to not wanting to ever let your parents down. You really are the real America, brother. Through and through. And, finally, to Mr. Scott, "Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death if His saints" - Psalm 116:15. Rest easy my friend.

Andrew February 8, 2021