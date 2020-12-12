Menu
FUNERAL HOME
Bartell Funeral Home - Hemingway
2895 Hemingway Hwy
Hemingway, SC
Roosevelt Scott died Thursday, December 10, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Bartell's Funeral Home of Hemingway. The family will receive friends at 436 Doodlehill Loop, Nesmith.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bartell Funeral Home - Hemingway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My how quickly time will go by. It's hard to believe it's been a full year. I know my cousin's are missing him. Praying for peace. Love Geraldine.
Geraldine McKnight Martin
Family
December 6, 2021
To the Scott family: My name is Andrew and I grew up in southern Maryland. It's Monday night, February 8th at 9:45 pm, and just a moment ago I finished thoroughly enjoying a YouTube video entitled "Why The Best Southern Barbecue Takes Weeks To Make - Southern Foodways Alliance". I clicked on the video initially because of my love for barbecue; I stayed because of how utterly impressive, incredibly rare and authentically beautiful your family is. Of the 5,830 comments provided below the video, this particular exchange leapt off the screen for me, because it put into words precisely what I was feeling so profoundly, but couldn't identify for myself: one viewer wrote, "These dudes have a part of America in their souls... you can feel the old country in their cooking", to which another replied, "These dudes are America". I heard a pastor say this past Sunday to be careful how we live, because we'll be the only Bible some people ever read. What a powerful statement. When I watched the video of your family, I knew what he meant. Mrs. Scott, my heart aches for you, ma'am. I am so, so sorry. May God continue to bless you and help you to heal. Until you meet again. Rodney, please don't you ever, ever, ever change. Your integrity, your inexhaustible work ethic, your commitment to not wanting to ever let your parents down. You really are the real America, brother. Through and through. And, finally, to Mr. Scott, "Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death if His saints" - Psalm 116:15. Rest easy my friend.
Andrew
February 8, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my Prayers.
Carolyn Hazelton
December 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Scott´s family may God continue to watch over you.
Leroy Baker USA Retired
December 18, 2020
LOVE ALWAYS-To say I love you is not enough, I share your grief.
jimmy Chinnes
December 18, 2020
Rest in Peace Rosie The Mc Knight Family. The way of Philly, South Carolina and Delaware. God will take care of you He will see you through. With our sincere sympathy and love.
Geraldine Martin
December 18, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the Scott Family. May God´s blessings be upon you all today and always. May he give you all the strength and peace during this difficult time.
Harry and Mary Canty of Slidell, Louisiana
December 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to Ella Jane and Rodney. If I were to list everything that led me to know Rosie over the last forty five years, it would be a book. His presence will be missed in Brunson Crossroads but his legacy will forever remain. Much Love
Inetta J Cooper Fulton
December 17, 2020
I just want to express my sincere condolences to the family and the community of friends of Rosie. He was an awesome man that made the area around Brunson Crossroad famous. People came from all over to dine on his creation. I always tried to make it there whenever I came/come home to get some Scott's BBQ to bring back. Hundreds of friends and coworkers. Look forward to feasting on South Carolina barbeque as I would call it. It was a fixture for all meals at our church and my work place. There are many individuals that are always requesting "some of that bbq" when I make the trip home. On multiple occasions when I was at Scott's there would be people that came from long distance to consume the WORLD'S GREATEST BARBEQUE. Recently there was a man from Ohio with his two sons that told me that he took a two and a half hour detour to bring his sons to see Scott's and whenever he is within 3 hours of Scott's he makes trip there. Rosie has taken a little county store and made it famous through out the country. I will truly miss him sitting on the bench with his friends in front of the store when I'm there always greeting me with a "hey Billy". To Ella Jane, Rodney and all the family workers and friends my thoughts and prayers are with you for you have lost a giant.
William William G Gordon
December 16, 2020
Rosie you forever be in my Heart
Teretha Wilson
December 16, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Scott. Mr. Scott was an awesome person. In the late nineties Mr. Scott would Fed-Ex me and my family Barbecue when we were station in California. (military) He will truly be missed. Take your rest Mr. Scott because what you have done in this world will be a legacy to your life. I say to the family, Mr. Scott would want you all to carry on and he will be watching over you every step of the way. Sincerely, Anthony and Yvette Cameron Graham Lake City, S.C.
Anthony Graham(Jack)
December 15, 2020
"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16 KJV
Friends
December 15, 2020
Our sincere condolence to the Scott family. He was a good man and will be missed by many but left behind a legacy with the history of Scott's BBQ for many from all over.
Ken Ray
December 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family of a true renaissance man Mr. Rosie Scott. Who made SC:261 & Brunson Cross Rd famous
James, William, Herman Cooper & Families Detroit MI
December 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Scott Family. Mr. Rosie was such a joy with awesome cooking. May he rest in peace. He will be extremely missed.
Robin Mack-Williams
December 14, 2020
My condolences to the family of my long time friend Rosie Scott, he will be greatly missed, may he forever rest in peace.
Vernon Cooper
December 14, 2020
My prayers are with you all during this trying time. I enjoyed working for Mr. Scott. He will suerly be missed. Heaven has gained an angel!
Queen E. Wallace
December 12, 2020
