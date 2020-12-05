Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Marie Welker
Rose Marie Crosland

Welker

Rose Marie Crosland Welker, 74, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ms. Welker was born in Meridian, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Ava Marie Crosland and Charles Wills Crosland.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Thompson (Tilly); son, Kip Murray (Tanya); grandchildren, Daniel Thompson, IV, Korey Murray, Magen Gatlin, Cora Blythe Murray and a number of great-grandchildren.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family is being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the McLeod Regional Medical Center staff for their care of Ms. Welker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Manna House, P. O. Box 13541, Florence, SC 29504.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.