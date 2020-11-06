Rose Miles



Kent



WAYNESBORO, GA -- Rose Miles Kent, 82, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in a Burke County Hospital.



Mrs. Kent was born in Florence County on December 29, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Bob Miles and Carrie Ella Kirby Miles. She was a member Botsford Baptist Church, Waynesboro, GA.



Surviving are her husband, Rozzle Daniel Kent of Waynesboro, GA; two sons, Stacey Kent of Columbia, SC and Bob (Erica) Kent of Waynesboro, GA; one sister, Barbara Davis of Florence; five grandchildren, Codi (Dustin) Kent of Aynor, SC, Cassidy (Jordan) Kent of Dillon, SC and Katelynn Kent, Ryan Kent, Karrie Kent, all of Waynesboro, GA.



Mrs. Kent was preceded in death by her sisters, Buenan McAllister, Carrie Godwin and Emmie Coker; three brothers, Robert Miles, Samuel Miles and Reverend Reese Miles.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.



Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton.



Private burial will be at Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Scranton.



The services will be live streamed at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 on the Carolina Funeral Home Website.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Botsford Baptist Church, 825 Botsford Road, Waynesboro, GA, 30830 or Camp Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 165 N. Bethel Road, Scranton, SC 29591.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 6, 2020.