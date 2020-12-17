Ruby
Adams
LAMAR -- Ruby Stokes Adams , age 87, died Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 18, 2020. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
Born in Darlington County on December 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Hattie Reddick Stokes. In her younger years Mrs. Adams worked at Sherman Manufacturing of Darlington SC. Later she was employed and retired from Walmart of Hartsville SC where she was very well known and loved throughout the community by both customers and co-workers. She enjoyed bird watching, especially redbirds. She was a member of Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church.
Surviving are her children: Dianne Dorman of Lamar, Judy Gaskins of Florence, Carol (Bobby) Richardson of Lamar, Michelle (Marion) Lewis of Lamar, grandchildren: Herbie (Ronda) Dorman, Jennifer (Jay) Odom, Lance (Jessica) Gaskins, Gabrielle (Will) Hall, Kris (Robin) Richardson, Craig Richardson, Ethan Lewis, eleven great-grandchildren, a sister Dot (Happy) Malphus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Adams, daughter, Faye Privette, brothers, Henry, Paul and Wade Stokes, sisters, Eva Mae Perkins, Mary Langston and Betty Jordan.
Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia Street, Darlington SC 29532.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2020.