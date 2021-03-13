It causes me grief at hearing

of Mrs. Carter demise. A true friend, Motherly-like, (because I met her in my pre-teens, before she became my Counselor at High School. She asked my guardians if I could go for a Sunday afternoon ride with her and her family; being children, we fussed about who would sit beside the window sides of the car. She didn’t even chastise us. She let us work it out. We did, quickly, and we went on our way. It was a beautiful and enjoyable afternoon. I felt as if I had acquired a God-Family) Next, example of Mother-like: When I became an adult and worked with her, A certain day, when she arrived at work, she asked me if I had breakfast I said, “I don’t eat breakfast”. She said, “You

should eat a meal in the mornings”. Next day, she started bringing me breakfast.

I knew I couldn’t just say she was kind and leave it at that. To me, She was a good advisor and eager to volunteer, (She decorated our desks with bouquets and decorated the front entrance of the office with an Easter Tree)

trustworthy, (she trusted me to drive to the Elementary School to get Stanly Carter and bring him to her school, in the manual gears car. I was surprised. There are many other similar descriptions, as others stated in their remarks

Illness separated us. Knowing Our True and Living God as we knew, “There is “His Will” and “ There is “Our Will”. I couldn’t return to work. She never missed sending me a Christmas card and asking me how my Family doing. It was a Blessing at a difficult time

Our memories will keep her with us and help us get through life.



May Our Grand Creator And Almighty God Keep Blessing Us









Annie Jane Hatchell Friend April 23, 2021