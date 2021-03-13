Menu
Ruby Woods Carter
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Ruby Woods Carter, 92, of Dillon died Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Cooke Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 13, 2021.
21 Entries
It causes me grief at hearing
of Mrs. Carter demise. A true friend, Motherly-like, (because I met her in my pre-teens, before she became my Counselor at High School. She asked my guardians if I could go for a Sunday afternoon ride with her and her family; being children, we fussed about who would sit beside the window sides of the car. She didn’t even chastise us. She let us work it out. We did, quickly, and we went on our way. It was a beautiful and enjoyable afternoon. I felt as if I had acquired a God-Family) Next, example of Mother-like: When I became an adult and worked with her, A certain day, when she arrived at work, she asked me if I had breakfast I said, “I don’t eat breakfast”. She said, “You
should eat a meal in the mornings”. Next day, she started bringing me breakfast.
I knew I couldn’t just say she was kind and leave it at that. To me, She was a good advisor and eager to volunteer, (She decorated our desks with bouquets and decorated the front entrance of the office with an Easter Tree)
trustworthy, (she trusted me to drive to the Elementary School to get Stanly Carter and bring him to her school, in the manual gears car. I was surprised. There are many other similar descriptions, as others stated in their remarks
Illness separated us. Knowing Our True and Living God as we knew, “There is “His Will” and “ There is “Our Will”. I couldn’t return to work. She never missed sending me a Christmas card and asking me how my Family doing. It was a Blessing at a difficult time
Our memories will keep her with us and help us get through life.

May Our Grand Creator And Almighty God Keep Blessing Us



Annie Jane Hatchell
Friend
April 23, 2021
Rene, I pray that you and your family find strength and peace during this difficult time. May you be comforted by God’s words and loving memories of your Mom.
Margie Campbell Seabrook
Friend
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the family.
Jacqueline Boatwright
Student
March 22, 2021
To the family of Mrs Carter, I am sending my prayers to you. I was her neighbor in 1968. She was a very elegant women.She will be missed but she is in a better place. To be absent from the flesh is to be present with the Lord. Jane my friend carry on the legacy of your mother.
Dorothy Foxworth
Friend
March 20, 2021
Aunt Ruby was a very sweet person. I remember her being the one I would go to if something was wrong, while I was visiting, in Dillon. I remember when the family came to Tampa, her comforting words gave me strength thru a difficult time. My Mother always told me how classy and intelligent my Aunt Ruby was. She was a very strong, and beautiful woman. My condolences to my Uncle and cousins.

Karen Perry
Karen Perry
Family
March 20, 2021
Mrs. Carter was one of my favorites teachers and guidance counselor when I attended Gordon High School. I shall never forget her kind and gentle manner. The impressions she left with me have been with me all of my adult life. She cared and it showed. She was a real role model for many of us. Rest In Peace Mrs. Carter, you are loved and missed.
Jim McClain
Friend
March 14, 2021
Our sincere condolences to you & your family!!! A wonderful sincere gracious lady will be remembered as such! You all are remembered in our hearts & Prayers!!!
Harold & Lillie A Grice
March 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Claretha Whitfield
Friend
March 13, 2021
Ms Carter was a pillar in the Dillon community. Her influence will surely be missed. Peace and comfort to the carter family
Musa Akram ( franklin Hatchell )
Friend
March 13, 2021
Aunt Ruby taught me so much growing up. She helped raise who I am today and I always looked forward to visiting anytime we were in Dillon. You will be missed but know you touched so many lives!

Love you
Willie Bethea
Family
March 13, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. A memorial contributions will be forthcoming to the Ruby Woods Carter Scholarship Fund.
Bernice Pittman Johnson
Student
March 13, 2021
Mrs. Carter’s contribution made for the most priceless of memories in every student or child she touched. No matter that we have all grown up or where that student or child may be today.
I will never forget the sweet compliments, sincere remarks, generous encouragement and unflinching support Mrs. Carter has given me.

Mrs. Carter, you gave us A world of knowledge You prepared us and encouraged us to attend college because you knew the value and opportunities it would give us later in life. Thank you for asking me “What are you doing after high school, what are you doing after college, what kind of work are you doing?” I am so grateful you asked because I always wanted to have your smile of approval.

Mrs. Carter you defined the word etiquette, grace and poise and you trained us in every etiquette of life.
Thank you Mrs. Carter for sharing your hopes, your desires for success and your love for every child you touched, for I am that child today.

With Love and Admiration.
Terrance Bethea
Terrance Bethea
Student
March 13, 2021
Mrs. Carter was always there for you know matter who you are, she was a great mentor to everyone who came in contact with her. She was a Mother to all the neighborhood kids, and we all loved her. Thanks Jane and Rena for sharing her.
Annie Smith
Student
March 13, 2021
Mrs. Carter was so special! She cared just as much for the little people as she did for the big and famous. I too grieve as you her family does for surely I lost a “favorite”! May God hold you close in your grief. In love and friendship, Barbara Shaw
Barbara Shaw
Friend
March 12, 2021
Gordon High School Class of 1957
Teacher
March 12, 2021
I have such beautiful memories of Mrs. Carter. She will always have a place in my heart.
Joe Anne Bethea
Friend
March 12, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joyce Rouse
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
Mrs. Ruby Woods Carter

Our hearts may weep, as we mourn for a while; but reach deep into loving memories of Mrs. Carter; it will help you to smile.

Mrs. Carter’s life was full of love-filled deeds; she was forever attending and helping others with needs.

There was so much love in her warm heart and bright smile; we will forever appreciate things she did to make our lives more worthwhile.

One could find strength and courage by looking into her eyes; she was a teacher, counselor and inspiration to many with words so wise.

There was a magnanimous compassion in her tender embrace; it was like a touch from Heaven that warmed all regardless of race.

Mrs. Carter’s soul and spirit are free of this earthly realm, but it will never truly depart; as we keep her memories and spirit alive deep in our heart.

We will be able to experience it on a warm Carolina summer night; gleaming from a shooting star that ventures into our sight.

It will live on in the colorful earth tone leaves that fall brings around; it will live on in in the winter snows that blanket the ground.

It will live on in each raindrop that falls upon our face in the spring; it will live on in the blossoming flowers those raindrops will bring.
It will live on in the rays of light when the morning sun starts to shine; it will live on in the face of the night moon and stars with heavenly divine.

Mrs. Ruby Woods Carter may no longer here; but she left a legacy of love for generous to endear.

She will remain in our hearts today, tomorrow and our whole life through;
We are truly blessed for the gift of having known you!

Love Always,
Todd B.
Todd Bethea
Student
March 12, 2021
My beautiful Spelman sister! You were such a bright light and an inspiration to me. I will love you always.
Valita Sellers Quattlebaum
Friend
March 11, 2021
She touched the lives of so many children, she will be remembered for always. Thanks to her family for sharing your treasure. All my love and sympathy, Alice
Alice Campbell Sellers
Friend
March 11, 2021
IM SO SORRY TO LEARN OF THE PASSING OF MY FAVORITE TEACHER DURING MY YEARS AT GORDON HIGH I LOVE MRS. CARTER ALWAYS MET WITH HER WHEN I WAS VISITING HOME IN DILLON. I WILL MISS HER VERY MUCH. TO THE FAMILY YOU HAVE MY SINCERE SYMPATHY. CLSS OF 1962. DELPHINA D, MC CLAIN
DELPHINA MC CLAIN
Student
March 11, 2021
