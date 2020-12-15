Rueben
Butler
MARION -- Rueben Butler, 75, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 after an illness. Funeral Services will be at 3 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Social distancing and use of masks are heavily encouraged. The service will be live streamed from the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page, for those unable to attend.
Mr. Butler was born in Mullins, a son of the late Robert Emely Butler and Ruth Rogers Butler. He is also preceded in death by his son Rueben "Puddin" Butler, Jr.; brothers, Robert Lee Butler (Geraldine Bulter Lambert) and Rhett Butler; and a sister Loretta Jean Butler. Mr. Butler held an Associate Degree and was a Certified General Appraiser. He was the Marion County Tax Assessor for many years. Mr. Butler helped start Swamp Fox Weightlifting club over 30 years ago and was still a very active member. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force
Survivors are his wife, Kathleen Woodle Butler of the home; daughters, Robin Butler Foley (Charlie) and their children: Codey (Brittany Shelley) and Sierra (Joey Hamilton) and grandchild, Drake Hamilton, Jerri Lynn Butler and grand-dog "PJ"; daughter-in-law, Joni Butler and her children, Kelsea and Rueben "Spencer" Butler; brothers, Randolph Butler (Connie) and Richard "Bean" Butler (Paulette); sisters, Myrtle Elaine Butler (Curt) and Patricia Butler Shelley (Roger).
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
(Heart.org
) 181 E Evans Road, Ste 200, Florence, SC 29506.
An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.